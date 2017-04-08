Vin Diesel Sets Record Straight on Beef With The Rock: ‘In My House, He’s Uncle Dwayne’

That buzzed about beef that Vin Diesel had with Dwayne Johnson last year on the set of “The Fate of the Furious” – it doesn’t exist.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel told USA Today on Friday, steering clear of the specifics of their disagreement. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Diesel’s response comes after Johnson expressed his frustrations last year with unidentified male co-stars. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he wrote on Instagram. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s-t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.”

Also Read: Vin Diesel Tears Up Over 'Fate of the Furious' Without Paul Walker: 'We Never Want to Let Him Down'

TMZ broke the story last year that Diesel was the co-star Johnson was calling out, because the WWE wrestler isn’t happy with Diesel’s producing decisions.

So did both of them squash the beef and are good now? Disel said, “Always, always, always. I’m always rooting for Dwayne. I’m the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn’t exist,” says Diesel. “To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of. I’m always rooting Dwayne on.”

Seems like it was just a case of too much testosterone and macho posturing on set. Diesel goes on to say, “It’s not always easy being an alpha. And it’s two alphas,” says Vin Diesel. “Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the (butt).”

Related stories from TheWrap:

'Fast and Furious' to Become 'Physics-Defying' Live Arena Show

'Fast and Furious 8' Gets New Title, Trailer Teaser (Video)

15 Fast Facts About 'The Fast and the Furious' (Photos)