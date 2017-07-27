Video Shows Justin Bieber Accidentally Hitting Paparazzi Photographer With Truck

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzi photographer with his pick-up truck in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.





Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzi photographer with his pick-up truck in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old star was leaving Hillsong Church after attending a service when the incident occurred.

Video posted to TMZ showed Bieber getting into his truck, which was surrounded by the paparazzi, and starting to drive away. A 57-year-old photographer standing on the passenger side of the vehicle was hit as Bieber slowly pulled out of the driveway.

Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that Bieber unintentionally hit a member of the paparazzi. According to the Los Angeles Times, he remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers. No citations were issued.

The unidentified photographer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

BH PD confirm Bieber hit a paparazzi near City Church; he was barely moving, no citations issued. Paparazzi taken to hospital-minor injuries

— Zohreen (@Zohreen) July 27, 2017

Entertainment Tonight reported that the collision occurred around 9:25 p.m.

Photos posted to Twitter and Instagram showed Bieber crouching next to a man who was lying on the ground. Other photos showed the singer speaking with police while cameramen and photographers, who appear to be paparazzi, recorded the exchange.

Little news before it gets on TMZ: Bieber just ran over a paparazzi with his truck. pic.twitter.com/iPN5cIRU8W

— Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) July 27, 2017

On Monday, Bieber abruptly canceled the remaining dates of his “Purpose” world tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” His longtime manager, Scooter Braun, posted a message on Instagram about the cancellation, saying, “A man’s soul and well-being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that.”



This article originally appeared on HuffPost.