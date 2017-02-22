Video of Harrison Ford’s Scary Passenger Plane Incident Released

Actor Harrison Ford was involved in a potentially serious incident on Feb. 13 when he piloted his single-engine airplane into a near miss with a passenger plane at John Wayne Airport, in Orange County, Calif.

New video has surfaced showing the scary moment when he mistakenly flew his aircraft over an American Airlines plane carrying 110 passengers and six crew members.

In the video, the American Airlines plane is slowly taxiing on a runway while Ford’s single-engine Husky passes over the commercial jet.

Ford can be heard in audio recordings asking air traffic control, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

The actor was informed by the control tower that he had landed on an active taxiway rather than the correct runway.

The incident has prompted an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency told NBC News that controllers gave Ford the proper landing instructions and he read them back.

