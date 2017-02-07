Victoria Beckham Steps Out in NYC Amid Husband David’s ’Beckileaks’ Email Drama

Just another day at the office for Posh Spice.

On Monday, Victoria Beckham was photographed in NYC ahead of New York Fashion Week. The sighting comes on the heels of husband David Beckham’s email drama from over the weekend. In typical Victoria fashion, the former Spice Girl kept a straight face while being hounded by the paparazzi.

David was allegedly the victim of a £1 million blackmail plot. Hacked emails from 2013 between the soccer star and his publicist purportedly detail him fuming over being denied a knighthood due to tax reasons. The alleged emails in question infer that he used his UNICEF charity work to campaign for a knighthood.

According to The Daily Mail, the emails went public after Beckham’s representatives refused to comply with hackers’ demands. A source told the newspaper that Beckham was simply “caught in the crossfire.”

In some of the supposed damaging exchanges, Beckham — who was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 2003 — allegedly complained that British singer Katherine Jenkins was also awarded an OBE and called it “a f***ing joke.”

Beckham also supposedly called the committee who decides who get the honors “a bunch of c***s” and said he “expected nothing less.” He also dismissed lower honors, ranting, “Unless it’s a knighthood f*** off.”

Beckham’s rep then supposedly urged him to focus his energy on his charitable efforts, like UNICEF, which he’s has been an ambassador for since 2005.

“It’s a disgrace to be honest and if I was American I would [have] got something like this 10 years ago,” Beckham allegedly said.

The Daily Mail cites a source claiming Beckham said the statements “in the heat of the moment… David is just like any normal person and he was extremely disappointed that he wasn’t deemed worthy of becoming a Sir.”

He also allegedly insisted, “I don’t care about being knighted.”

Beckham’s reps have fired back regarding the situation.

“This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture,” his spokesperson said.

“David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world,” the statement continued. “David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term.”

UNICEF is also standing by their ambassador.

“David Beckham has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, and as well as generously giving his time, energy, and support to help raise awareness and funds for UNICEF’s work for children, David has given significant funds personally,” read a post on their website.

Neither David nor Victoria have directly spoken out about the email leak.

