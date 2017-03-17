Victoria Beckham Squashes Spice Girls Reunion Rumors, Calls David Beckham Her ‘Soulmate’

This morning, Victoria Beckham sat down with the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie. And sadly, the former Spice Girl quashed any hopes of there being a reunion for the girl group. “There won’t be a reunion because I think that when we performed at the Olympics it was so great, and that was us celebrating everything we’ve achieved.” However, she let us know that there is only love between all of the girls. “I still talk to all the other girls, we’re still very close, but I think you need to know when it’s time to say, ‘That was great, we achieved a lot,’ and everyone moves on.”

Victoria also talked about her husband, soccer star David Beckham, saying, “He’s my soulmate … he inspires me every day. We’re lucky to have each other.” And in terms of how they complement each other at home, she said, “David is the most fantastic father, and husband, and he’s great, and we’re very equal at home, we’re a really really good team.”

She also discussed their parenting styles for raising their four children. “We’re strict with the children. They’re happy kids, but they’re very polite children, they work hard at school, they know that they have to work hard, and their work has to be done on time.” But that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fun. Victoria said that “It’s a really happy household, there’s always music on, there’s singing and dancing.”

Jussie Smollett releases a powerful anti-Trump music video:

More on Yahoo Celebrity: