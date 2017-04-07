Victoria Beckham Learned ‘Enormous Amount’ From the Spice Girls, Says She Was ‘Never the Best Singer or Dancer’

From "the little Gucci dress" to her own New York Fashion Week show, Victoria Beckham has certainly had an evolving career since her days as Posh Spice.



The ELLE UK May cover girl opens up about how her pop star beginnings played a role in building her fashion empire. "Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer," the mother of four admits. "I learned an enormous amount during that time, though -- the staging, the lighting, the costumes -- the package excited me. But I love fashion -- this is what I'm genuinely interested in."

And though she's not ashamed of her beginnings, Victoria looks back with a new perspective.



"When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now -- getting older doesn't bother me," the 42-year-old says.



Thankfully, the fashion designer has had her hubby, David Beckham, by her side every step of the way.

"Yes, he's great. During fashion week, when I'm working, the children will be in New York and he's already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing, as am I," she gushes over her longtime love. "That's how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, 'You know what, I've got this.' That's what makes a good partnership."



Though both Victoria and David are incredibly busy with their businesses and projects, they make an effort to unplug and make time for themselves and their family.



"David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk," she tells the magazine. "When David was on Desert Island Discs on Radio 4 recently, it was great to sit as a family and listen."



Also in ELLE UK, David praises his wife and family, saying, "We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it."