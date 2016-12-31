Victoria Beckham Honored by Queen Elizabeth in New Year’s Honors List

Victoria Beckham has been recognized with an Order of the British Empire.

The former Spice Girl was honored by Queen Elizabeth for her work as a fashion designer on Saturday. Her husband, David Beckham, received his OBE in 2003.

The Beckhams are far from the only stars to be recognized in the queen's New Year's Honors list, which celebrates those who have made significant contributions to society, business or culture.

This year, Mark Rylance, who won the supporting actor Oscar in 2016 for Bridge of Spies, received his knighthood for services to the theater, while Naomie Harris, of Moonlight and James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, received an OBE for services to drama.

Though Beckham hasn't directly commented on the new honor, she did take to Twitter on Saturday to thank "everyone who helped make this year so special."

"Thank u to everyone who helped make this year so special! Hope everyone has a wonderful start to 2017 – Happy New Year fashion bunnies!!" she wrote alongside a cute video of photos from her year.

Thank u to everyone who helped make this year so special! Hope everyone has a wonderful start to 2017 – Happy New Year fashion bunnies!! 🎉💥🎊 pic.twitter.com/hw5EyPGdJo — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) December 31, 2016

ET caught up with David earlier this month, where he gushed about son Cruz's new Christmas single, and dished on whether we'll see a collaboration between Cruz and Victoria.

