Victoria Beckham Is the First Spice Girl to Receive a Royal OBE Award

On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire. It’s been quite a week for her as she also celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday. Prince William presented her with the OBE at Buckingham Palace.

The honor was bestowed upon her in recognition of her 17-year career in the fashion industry. Beckham’s fashion line made a modest debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2008. Since then, Beckham and her brand have garnered many awards, including the prestigious Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2016.

Beckham said about her latest honor: “It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I’m proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.” She also added, “If you dream big and work hard, you can accomplish great things.”

She was accompanied by her parents and her husband, David. David Beckham also received the OBE honor, in 2003 for his soccer skills. He took the time for a lovely Instagram post to celebrate his wife.





Wednesday evening, after the event, the entire Beckham family threw a party to celebrate, and even one of Posh’s old bandmates, Mel “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, showed up. Despite the Spice Girls being one of Britain’s biggest pop music exports only Posh Spice has received an OBE.

