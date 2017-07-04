Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 18th Anniversary With Epic Throwbacks-- See the Pics!

The Fourth of July is more than just an American holiday for the Beckham family! On that day 18 years ago, Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot with baby Brooklyn in tow.



The 43-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember her wedding anniversary.



"I love you. Kisses x," she captioned the old school wedding throwback of herself with her soccer pro hubby.

In the shot, the former Spice Girl is wearing a strapless satin gown while David, now 42, is rocking an all-white suit and holding a sleeping little Brooklyn in his arms.



David also shared an epic throwback shot, posting a pic of himself and his famous wife rocking matching all-leather ensembles.

"Wow we really did this," he quipped in the caption. "Happy Anniversary to my amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x."



Cruz also posted a photo of his parents getting married, writing, "Dream mum and dad I can't believe it has been 18 years so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world I love you."

This past January, David revealed during a radio interview that he recently renewed his vows with Victoria.



"We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]. It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house," he said of the event.



For more from the couple, watch the clip below!

