Versace’s Lover Disputes Murder Scene in ‘Versace: American Crime Story’

Gianni Versace’s lover, Antonio D’Amico, is speaking out against The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Singer Ricky Martin is currently in production starring as D’Amico in the upcoming season of the American crime series. As production of the series got underway, set photos made the rounds on the Internet depicting the bone-chilling moment when D’Amico found Versace’s body on the steps of Versace’s Miami beach house in 1997.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, D’Amico slammed Martin’s portrayal, saying, “The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous. Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.”

D’Amico said that finding Versace was a much darker experience: “I felt as if my blood had turned to ice. The house had stained-glass windows, so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate. I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away. I didn’t see any more.”

This isn’t the only part of the series that D’Amico took exception to. The show includes a scene where Versace is afraid to be seen as gay in public. As Versace’s lover of 15 years, D’Amico told the Guardian that that in fact had not been the case: “We lived like a natural couple; there was never a problem. It was the right moment for him to come out in public, but everyone involved in our world knew. He never tried to hide who he was.”

