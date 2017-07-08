Venus Williams Did Not Break the Law in Fatal Car Crash, Police Say

Venus Williams got the benefit of the doubt today, thanks to some new video.

No, this had nothing to do with a tennis match, but a deadly car crash last month.

RELATED: Venus Williams Reportedly Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Florida

In the video, you can see Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia entering the intersection, under a green light. In the upper part of the video, she pauses briefly in the middle of the intersection, before continuing.

That's when her car was struck by Hyundai driven by Linda Barson, whose 78-year-old husband, Jerome, later died of his injuries. Before they saw the new evidence, police said Williams was "at fault for violating the right of way."

But in light of the footage, the police department released a statement exonerating Williams, saying, "the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to Ballenisles Drive."

The police said a car entered the intersection in front of Williams and made a left turn, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision. The crash occurred when Williams started to legally proceed.

WATCH: Venus Williams Speaks Out For the First Time Since Fatal Car Crash: 'I Am Devastated'

"The update from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and video released today show that Venus lawfully entered the intersection on a green light and was impeded in her progress through the intersection," Williams' attorney, Malcom Cunningham, said in a statement. "As the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department points out, once Ms. Williams entered the intersection lawfully, she had the right to proceed through the intersection and other vehicles including those with a red light changing to green, were obligated to yield the right-of-way to Ms. Williams."

"Ms. Williams is grateful for the continued diligence and efforts of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in its investigation," the statement continued. "At the same time, as this process moves forward, she remains deeply saddened by the loss suffered by the Barson family and continues to keep them in her thoughts and prayers."

Earlier this week, a visibly distraught Williams broke down when asked about it during a Wimbledon press conference.

"There are really no words to describe how devastating and -- I'm completely speechless," she said before bursting into tears.

WATCH: Venus Williams Breaks Down in Tears Over Fatal Car Crash During Wimbledon Press Conference

The Barson family filed a wrongful death suit against the seven-time Grand Slam winner. It's unclear if this new evidence will change their minds.

(Originally published on CBS News on July 7 at 7:07 p.m.)

See more in the video below.

Related Articles