Venus Williams Bursts into Tears at Wimbledon When Asked About ‘Devastating’ Fatal Car Accident

Venus Williams became emotional and briefly left a post-match Wimbledon press conference on Monday after she was asked about the fatal June 9 car crash that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.

Williams, 37, broke down in tears as she struggled to find the words to respond to a reporter’s question about the deadly accident.

“There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating,” she said before burying her chin in her hand. “I am completely speechless and it’s just — yeah, I just.”

A spokesman quickly interceded, noting that Williams couldn’t comment any further on the case. She soon left the room with tears in her eyes before returning to answer a few more questions about the match, according to Sports Illustrated.

Venus Williams got emotional in her Wimbledon press conference when asked about her car accident pic.twitter.com/ROra21j8KY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

Williams advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a 7-6. 6-4 win over Elise Mertens, according to Sports Illustrated.

The emotional display comes just days after Florida police reportedly said Williams was at fault for the deadly Palm Beach Gardens crash that killed Jerome Barson.

The fatal collision involved Williams, Jerome and his 68-year-old wife, Linda Barson, according to a police report obtained by the news outlets.

Jerome later died after he spent two weeks in the hospital as a result of his injuries from the crash, his wife’s attorney told CNN.

“I am devasted (sic) and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers,” Williams, 37, shared on Facebook.

Williams’ vehicle collided with Linda and Jerome’s when they approached an intersection. A driver of another vehicle said that Williams sped into the intersection, but Williams’ lawyer has disputed that claim, according to Sports Illustrated.

Williams’ lawyer said she was going only five miles an hour when she entered the intersection and authorities say no evidence that alcohol, drugs or texting while driving were factors in the accident.