Venus Williams Breaks Her Silence Following Fatal Car Accident

Venus Williams has spoken out for the first time after Florida police said she was at fault for a deadly car crash on June 9.

“I am devasted (sic) and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers,” Williams, 37, shared on Facebook.

The fatal collision in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — where Williams, 37, lives — involved her, 78-year-old Jerome Barson and his 68-year-old wife, Linda Barson, according to a police report obtained by the news outlets.

Jerome later died after he spent two weeks in the hospital as a result of his injuries from the crash, his wife’s attorney told CNN.

Williams was driving her vehicle when Linda and Jerome were in their car crossing an intersection. A driver of another vehicle said that Williams sped into the intersection, a fact that Williams lawyer disputes, according to Sports Illustrated. Williams was going only five miles an hour when she entered the intersection and authorities say no evidence that alcohol, drugs or texting while driving were factors in the accident.

The tennis star could be facing a lawsuit from the Barson family, who will sue Williams and are trying to gather more information about the crash, according to Linda’s attorney who gave an interview to Good Morning America on Friday.

Williams is set to play at Wimbledon in England next week.