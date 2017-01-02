Louis Tomlinson Greets the New Year With a Morning-After Selfie

Louis Tomlinson suffered the devastating loss of his mother, Johannah Deakin, in early December, but it looks like the 25-year-old is facing 2017 with renewed energy—and apparently a little partying.

The One Direction star greeted the new year with what appears to be a post-celebration hangover selfie, shared to his Instagram on Sunday morning.

Clad in a wool-lined denim jacket with a hoodie underneath, Tomlinson’s bleary eyes stared directly into the camera. “I’ve felt better ! Hello 2017 !!” he captioned the photo. Maybe he’s felt better, but he looks good—and that counts for something!

Deakin died after a fierce battle with leukemia at age 43, just a few weeks before her famous son’s birthday.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7,” her loved ones said in a statement. “Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

Days after her death, Tomlinson carried out a perviously scheduled appearance on The X Factor, as was his mother’s wish. He dedicated an emotional version of his new single “Just Hold On” to her.