Val Kilmer’s Twitter Feed Is a Hidden Gem of Bizarre, Star-Studded Stories

The first thing you’ll probably notice when visiting Val Kilmer’s Twitter account is one of the actor’s colorful abstract paintings. He posts the “daily abstractions” frequently, and you can even buy one on his website for the relatively reasonable price of $500.

But that’s not the highlight of the 57-year-old actor’s Twitter feed. Neither are the selfies. The real reason to visit @ValKilmer is for the fascinating and hilarious stories he shares about his encounters with other celebrities.

The nostalgic anecdotes (most begin with the word “Once”) are kept brief, due to Twitter’s 140-character limit, and are written not unlike poems (unsurprisingly, Kilmer is also a poet). He’s posted the majority of them over the past three months, and they also star a wide-ranging cast of characters including Lou Reed, Jimmy Page, Angelina Jolie, Brigitte Bardot, 50 Cent, and more.

And since no visual proof exists of these tall tales, we decided to animate seven of Kilmer’s greatest Twitter hits. They’ll probably leave you with far more questions than answers, but honestly, that’s part of the fun.

1. CARLY SIMON

A B&B run by “You’re So Vain” songstress Carly Simon actually does sound like a great idea.

Once Carly Simon awoke me in her guest bedroom w/bfast and an acoustic guitar- played me a new song she'd just written. I wept. An angel… — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 3, 2017





Kilmer was brought to tears by Carly Simon. (Illustration: Danny Miller)

2. BRIGITTE BARDOT

This one verges on creepy. The whispering. The language barrier. The “all night” comment. The hashtag on her misspelled name. Kind of a weird one to share with your 187,000 followers, Val!

Once I whispered to #BridgetBardot all night… in the south of France… and I don't speak much French… and she speaks even less English. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) February 8, 2017





Kilmer whispered sweet nothings into Brigitte Bardot's ear. (Illustration: Danny Miller)

3. PETER GABRIEL

Despite the terrible spelling (“we’re,” not “were”), this tweet really makes us think that a buddy comedy starring Val Kilmer and “In Your Eyes” singer Peter Gabriel could work.

Once I was a teen n met #petergabriel I was so shy I couldn't breath. So was he. Yrs later he came to see me film #thedoors now were friends — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) February 12, 2017





Peter Gabriel took Kilmer's breath away. (Illustration: Danny Miller)

4. 50 CENT

Kilmer also has a special memory of his co-star in the 2010 movie Gun and the rapper of G-Unit fame, which we guess explains the hashtag #GUNIT. What the tweet doesn’t explain is why Val Kilmer is always weeping (see the above Carly Simon tweet).

Once 50 Cent gave me a red muscle car because I loved my 69 GTO. Inside th trunk said #GUNIT and was FILLED w/amps and subwoofers. I wept. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) January 29, 2017





50 Cent also brought Kilmer to tears. (Illustration: Danny Miller)

5. LOU REED

The iconic singer passed away in October 2013, but earlier this year, something most have provoked Kilmer to share the below story that somehow weaves together tickling, martial arts, and daddy issues. SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

Once I tickled cool #LouReed @ a dinner I threw for him. He leaned in and said "I kno martial arts" So talented, but so tortured by his dad. pic.twitter.com/bPY1nGZXTM — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) February 1, 2017





Tickle, tickle! (Illustration: Danny Miller)