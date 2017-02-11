Val Chmerkovskiy Posts Cryptic Messages Amid Amber Rose Breakup Rumors

It might be "too late" for Amber Rose.

Val Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter on Friday to share several cryptic messages amid reports that the two had broken up.

"If you're ready, it's too late," he simply wrote.

If you're ready, it's too late — Valentin (@iamValC) February 10, 2017

Chmerkovskiy's tweet wasn't the only puzzling message he posted on Friday. The Dancing With the Stars pro also took to Instagram to share a quote by Confucius, as well as a photograph of his current "mood."

According to multiple reports, Rose and Chmerkovskiy have gone their separate ways. E! Online was the first to break the news of the pair's split.

ET has reached out to Rose and Chmerkovskiy's reps for comment.

The two met while Rose was partnered with Chmerkovskiy's older brother, Maksim, on DWTS last fall, and first sparked romance rumors at a birthday party in October. Rose and Chmerkovskiy weren't shy about packing on the PDA. The model posted a photo of herself giving Chmerkovskiy a steamy kiss just a few weeks ago.

"NYC nights," she captioned the snap.

Last month, the pair attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, sharing a sweet kiss on the jumbotron.

