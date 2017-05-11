Usher Topples Off a Paddleboard While on Vacation

Confession: Usher's not exactly skilled on a paddleboard. The 38-year-old R&B crooner tried the sport in Hawaii on Tuesday and was photographed completely wiping out.



In the shots, Usher is standing on the paddleboard in a black tank top and wetsuit pants before windmilling his arms backward in an attempt to keep his balance.

Proving Ush is just like us, he then proceeded to topple backwards into the water before resurfacing with a giant grin on his face.



The former Voice coach appeared to be in good spirits as he made his way out of the ocean and even posed with fans on the beach.

Usher seems to be enjoying his picturesque vacation. On Wednesday, he shared a video on Instagram of himself practicing an intense yoga pose while overlooking the ocean.



"Levitate, levitate, levitate.. #CountdownTo6," he captioned the clip.



