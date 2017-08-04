Usher to Be Sued by Three More People Who Claim He Failed to Warn Them of His Herpes Diagnosis

Weeks after it was revealed Usher reportedly paid a woman $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit after she claimed to have contracted herpes from him, three more individuals are suing the singer alleging he failed to warm them of his STD diagnosis.

Attorney Lisa Bloom — who is representing Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna in her revenge-porn case against the reality star — plans to file a lawsuit in California on Monday on behalf of the alleged victims.

While two of the accusers are named in the complaint as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” and are choosing to remain private, a third accuser will speak out at a press conference after the suit is filed.

According to court documents filed by the celebrity stylist whom Usher, 38, settled the suit with in 2012, the “Confessions” singer was allegedly diagnosed with herpes around 2009 or 2010.

The stylist accused the star — who married his current wife Grace Miguel in 2015 — of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his diagnosis from the woman and “continued to have unprotected sex” with her, according to papers obtained by Radar Online.

The woman was tested and diagnosed with herpes after suffering from vaginal sores, fevers and chills, according to the court papers.

California law states that it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit an STD, and court papers showed the singer paid $2,754.40 of the victim’s medical bills in 2012. He eventually settled the case with the stylist on Dec. 28, 2012 for $1.1 million.

A representative for Usher didn’t return PEOPLE’s request for comment.