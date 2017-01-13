‘Urban Myths’ Episode Featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson Is Cut Following Backlash

The controversial episode about Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor of the British series Urban Myths has officially been cut, a spokesperson for Sky confirmed on Friday.

"We have taken the decision not to broadcast 'Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,' a half hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family," Sky's statement read. "We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."



Fiennes was previously cast to play the late iconic singer, which sparked much backlash online. The first footage from the episode was released this week, which prompted Michael's daughter, Paris Jackson, to speak out against the series' portrayal of her late father.



"I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit," she said on Twitter. "It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother [Elizabeth Taylor] as well."



In the unaired episode, Stockard Channing played the late Taylor.



Michael's nephew, Taj Jackson, also responded to the first clip, tweeting, "Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect."



Another nephew, T.J. Jackson, told The Insider, "My uncle was incredibly proud of his heritage and of who he was. He was proud to be a black man who suffered from the skin disease vitiligo. He loved all people as my entire family does. But for a white actor to play my uncle, a black man, is insulting to him, his legacy, his family, his fans and really the entire black community. This isn't comedy, it's disgusting mockery with no taste."



The made-for-television comedy is an eight-part series about rumored celebrity experiences. Jackson's episode centered around a road trip with Taylor and Marlon Brando from New York to California following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.



