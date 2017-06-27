The unauthorized 'Hook' prequel about Rufio is surprisingly moving

We know Peter Pan’s story, but now, it’s time to learn Rufio’s.

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign led by Hook star Dante Basco, which raised $68,790, the other Lost Boys leader has gotten the unofficial prequel treatment in Bangarang.

Directed and co-written by Jonah Feingold, the short film follows young Roofus (Sheaden Gabriel) before his arrival in Neverland as he deals with bullies and his impending entrance into the foster care system.

“You’re a dreamer,” says the school’s principal, played by Bangarang executive producer and original Rufio, Basco. “I had one thing going for me. I had me one thing that would keep me up when life was down. A single memory I held tight and kept close to my heart. A happy one. Something to believe in.”

Among the surprises in the short film are the appearance of Fringe alum Jasika Nicole and Roofus’ friend singing R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Released in 1991, Steven Spielberg’s Hook centered on an adult Peter Pan’s (Robin Williams) who returned to Neverland to rescue his kids, who were kidnapped by Captain Hook. Also starring Julia Roberts, Dustin Hoffman, and Maggie Smith, the film grossed $300 million at the box office.

Watch the Bangarang above.