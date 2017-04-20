UFC Fighters Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Are Engaged!

Looks like Ronda Rousey isn't tapping out of this relationship!

The 30-year-old athlete recently got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, TMZ reports.

WATCH: Ronda Rousey Shoots Down Engagement Rumors

According to TMZ, Browne, 34, proposed to Rousey under a waterfall in New Zealand, telling the outlet, "It felt like the right place to do it."

"We're getting married," Rousey said with a smile, showing off her massive sparkler and saying the wedding will be "soon," but has "no idea what goes into planning a wedding."

ET has reached out to Rousey's agent for comment.

Last January, Rousey shut down engagement rumors when she was seen sporting some notable new bling on that finger while gearing up for an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The duo first confirmed they were a couple back in October 2015.

WATCH: Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend, UFC Fighter Travis Browne, on Their Relationship

"Ronda and I started talking throughout the summer, and I'll say now that we are together," Browne said during an interview with MMA Hour. "She's my woman and I'm her man. There's no boyfriend, girlfriend stuff. There's no dating. We're together."

Hear more in the video below!

Related Articles