Tyson Beckford Thinks Chris Brown Has a Drug Problem

Tyson Beckford was on Watch What Happens Live and gave his two cents on Chris Brown. “I still don’t got no respect for the dude. Ya know, I feel bad for him … drugs is a motherf***er.”

Chris has recently been making headlines after Billboard magazine reported he has a drug addiction. The singer denied any drug use in a recent Instagram video …





… but apparently Tyson doesn’t believe him. Andy Cohen asked if Tyson really believes the issue with Chris is drugs. To which Tyson responded, “Ya, I think he really needs to check himself for that … it’s a bad thing. It’s probably out of his control. But hey, it is what it is.”

This isn’t the first time that Tyson and Chris haven’t gotten along. In 2015 Tyson shared a photo of himself with Chris’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. This caused Tyson and Chris to start throwing shade at one another. It eventually ended with Chris threatening to break Tyson’s legs, and Tyson responding by sharing a video of himself at a gun range.

