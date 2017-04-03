Tyra Banks’s Sky High Apartment Will Cost You $17.5 Million

Tyra Banks’s apartment in the sky is for sale to anyone looking for a fierce home. The Battery Park home faces the Hudson River and sports views of the Statue of Liberty. The mammoth apartment has an asking price of $17.5 million — or $50,000 per month to rent — even though Tyra would rather sell the home.

Tyra spent time renovating and combining four apartments into one enormous duplex that spans the 22nd and 23rd floors. The now 7,000-square-foot apartment boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Tyra continued to renovate the dwelling because, as she put it, “New amazing ideas just kept coming and coming to me.” The fashionista’s renovations included adding rich fabrics, textured wall coverings, exotic wood details, and ornate light fixtures.

Some of the apartment’s more unusual features include a salon, a mirrored dressing room, a kitchen with a zebrawood island, two Miele dishwashers, a moss-green ceiling, and a dining alcove that Tyra wanted to feel like a “booth at a Michelin-starred restaurant.”

Want to see Tina Fey roast President Trump? Check out the video below:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: