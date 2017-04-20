Tyra Banks Wants Lindsay Lohan to Join Her in a ‘Life-Size’ Sequel

Lindsay Lohan seems happy enough away from Hollywood these days — meditating, meeting Syrian refugees, and, of course, sharing selfies from her travels around the globe, but she should return stateside, stat. Tyra Banks might have a job offer for her.

Lohan, 30, hasn’t worked much in the past few years, but Banks wants the Mean Girls to appear in the sequel to their 2000 TV movie Life-Size. The supermodel announced Wednesday that she’ll star in and executive-produce Life-Size 2, which will air in December 2018 on Freeform.

The movie, which debuted on ABC and later ran on the Disney Channel, is about a doll (Banks) coming to life to help a little girl (Lohan) deal with the loss of her mom. Obviously, a new story about the doll would involve someone much younger than LiLo, but…

View photos Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan star in Life-Size. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

“I would love for Lindsay to do something,” Banks told E! News, after exciting ‘90s kids everywhere. “Like, Lindsay, the last time I saw you was, I don’t know how many years ago — every time I see her she gives me a hug like it was back in the day, like she’s 10 years old again — I would love for you to come back and do something for Life-Size, will you? Will you?”

The last time Lohan worked on a Life-Size movie, she was just a year beyond her breakthrough role playing twins in the Parent Trap remake. She hadn’t made an album yet, or fought over Aaron Carter with Hilary Duff, or been arrested. Ever. And she was several years away from her partying interfering with her ability to land jobs. The new Life-Size would be good for her image.

Besides that, Lohan is definitely down with sequels. She has pushed for one to her 2004 megahit Mean Girls for a while. She’s even written a treatment!

