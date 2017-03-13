Tyra Banks to Replace Nick Cannon as New Host of ‘America’s Got Talent’

America's Got Talent has found its new host!

Supermodel and seasoned TV personality Tyra Banks has signed on to host the upcoming 12th season of the NBC reality competition show, following the abrupt departure of longtime host Nick Cannon.

Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group, announced the news on Sunday in a statement released to ET, sharing, "Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart. In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world."

WATCH: Nick Cannon Quits 'America's Got Talent': There's 'No Amount of Money Worth My Dignity or Integrity'

Telegdy went on to say that Banks' "vivacious spirit will infuse AGT in a big way."

The show also shared the news on Instagram, posting a striking red carpet photo of the 43-year-old fashion icon, which they captioned, "America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!"

WATCH: Nick Cannon Says Leaving 'AGT' Was a 'Calculated' Decision

Judge Howie Mandel took to Twitter to reach out to the new host and ask for some modeling advice.

"Hi TyTy. I'm HowHow. Teach me how to smize, kween," Mandel tweeted.

Hi TyTy. I'm HowHow. Teach me how to smize, kween @tyrabanks! https://t.co/acC63DpOa1 — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 12, 2017

"Oh HowHow, I WillWill. Just you WaitWait," Banks replied.

Oh HowHow, I WillWill. Just you WaitWait. https://t.co/rW94VKzHRk — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 12, 2017

WATCH: What Tyra Banks Taught Us about Social Media

Banks previously served as the host of America's Next Top Model for 22 cycles on UPN and The CW, and hosted her own daytime talk show, Tyra, for five seasons.

Before Banks was named the new host, rumors were swirling that comedian Brandon Mychal Smith was one of the front-runners for the job after talks with Marlon Wayans fell through.

WATCH: Comedian Brandon Mychal Smith Reported Frontrunner for Nick Cannon Hosting Gig on 'AGT'

Canon announced in a February Instagram post that he was quitting the show after he was allegedly "threatened with termination" due to jokes he told in his Showtime stand-up special, Stand Up, Don't Shoot, that he says some members of NBC top brass supposedly thought "disparaged their brand."

Cannon recently sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier, where he opened up about his "calculated" decision to quit the show and excitement to move on to "bigger and better things." Check out the video below to hear more.

Related Articles