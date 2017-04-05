Tyler Clinton Is the Newest Clinton You Have to Meet ... and He Has Nothing to Do With Politics

Get ready, people — there’s a new Clinton in town, but this time it has nothing to do with politics. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s nephew Tyler Clinton just signed with IMG Models.

IMG is one of the top modeling agencies and currently represents Gigi and Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr, and Gisele Bündchen. IMG has already updated its website with all of Tyler’s stats. The 22-year-old is 5-foot-11 1/2, has blue-green eyes and light brown hair, and wears a size 10 1/2 shoe.

Tyler’s dad is Roger Clinton, Bill Clinton’s half brother, but don’t worry: Tyler hasn’t forgotten his family. He made appearances on Hillary’s campaign trail, and as a child he had an impressive part-time job in the White House: pardoning turkeys when his uncle was president.

A few weeks ago he shared a photo with his Uncle Bill in Chappaqua, N.Y., where Bill and Hillary currently live:





The young Clinton graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2016, and, of course, President Clinton was the commencement speaker that year.

