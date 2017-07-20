Tyga Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna, Says ‘He Can’t Handle Her’

Tyga recently stopped by the morning radio show The Breakfast Club in New York City and shared his thoughts on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship drama.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Tyga used to date Kylie Jenner, who is Rob Kardashian’s younger half-sister. Before Tyga hooked up with Jenner, Tyga had a son with Blac Chyna. Chyna later coupled up with Kardashian, and the two had an adorable baby girl.

Tyga was asked if he found that whole situation awkward, and the rapper revealed that he had warned Kardashian about Chyna: “I told him what the play was. I told him what he was going to deal with, [like] when I was with [her]. I told him, ‘Be careful. I was just with her for three or four years; this is what you’re about to deal with.’”

The rapper, who shares 4-year-old son King with Blac Chyna, also said the 29-year-old model is “a good person” but comes with “drama.”

“She just got a different mentality. She really is a good person at heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life, and she really didn’t have people to help guide her.

“I knew a n***a like him ain’t going to be able to handle somebody like her,” he added. “He’s coming from a whole different world; you don’t know how she move and how she think. When you in love and you don’t care what nobody else think, you’re just going to love blindly.”

