Tyga Cozies Up to Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Jordan Ozuna

Are Tyga and Kylie Jenner officially over?

The 27-year-old rapper was spotted cozying up to a Kylie look-alike in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Tyga and model Jordan Ozuna were photographed getting close as they left Serafina restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Ozuna, who wore black faded skinny jeans and a cropped gray sweatshirt — reminiscent of Jenner's signature style — leaned in for an intimate hug with the rapper after lunch.

Rumors quickly circulated that the two might be an item, though Ozuna — who was reportedly linked to Justin Bieber after his split from Selena Gomez — took to Twitter to deny she and Tyga were romantically involved.

"Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga," she wrote on Thursday. "Come on."

Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

Jenner, meanwhile, has been spending her time with Tyler, the Creator's best friend, Taco, taking to Instagram to post several pics of the pair from Coachella last weekend.

Tyga was also at Coachella last weekend. See how the former couple spent their weekends in the video below.

