'Twin Peaks' actor arrested for attempted second degree murder after allegedly beating woman with baseball bat

An actor who appeared on an episode of Twin Peaks: The Return has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after allegedly beating a woman with a baseball bat.

According to a press release from the Spokane, Washington, police department, officers responded to a call from a local Spokane business around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday for an alleged assault. The call said that a man, identified as actor Jeremy Lindholm — he appeared in one scene of the limited series’ Part 6 episode as Mickey — was assaulting a woman with a baseball bat. When officers arrived at the scene, Lindholm was fleeing out the back of the business with the bat in hand. He “quickly gave up” when officers confronted him in the alley, according to the release, and was then taken into custody.

Surveillance video caught footage of the incident from inside the business and captured the “extremely violent assault perpetrated by Lindholm,” according to the release.

Upon interviewing both the victim and witnesses at the scene of the crime, police learned the incident was “domestic violence related.”

After watching the footage, officers believed that the victim was in danger. “There was information suggesting the intent of [Lindholm] was to kill the victim,” according to the release.

Officers booked Lindholm, 41, into Spokane County Jail on multiple charges: attempted murder second degree, second degree assault and several others, including assault of the victim’s friend.

The victim received serious but non life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to TMZ (which first reported the news), Lindholm is being held on $100,000 bond.

“MAM represents Jeremy Lindholm. We have worked with him on bookings for television, film, and commercial projects. We are stunned at the news of his arrest,” Lindholm’s talent agent, Anne Lillian Mitchell, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our interaction with him has always been consistently professional. We will monitor the trial. Our thoughts are with all involved and their families.”

On Aug. 5, Lindholm shared a photo to Twitter of himself standing beside a TV that was playing his scene from the Showtime limited series. “How are you watching Twin Peaks? Don’t forget it begins airing at 8pm this Sunday,” he wrote.

Showtime declined to comment.

