Trista Sutter Resumes Family Vacation Following Violent Seizure

Trista Sutter is soaking up family time — and love — after her vacation to Croatia took an unexpected turn and she suffered a violent seizure.

The Bachelorette star, 44, was on vacation with hubby, Ryan Sutter, and their two children when, while on a shuttle bus touring a national park last Thursday, she collapsed on her 8-year-old daughter Blakesley’s chest and “turned blue.” Trista was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a seizure, which came “unexpectedly and without a definitive cause,” according to Ryan. Needless to say, it was scary for the whole family, but they are once again enjoying their trip — which they took in honor of Ryan’s mother’s 70th birthday — but with a new outlook on life.

On Friday, Trista shared a photo from her hospital bed, telling the whole traumatic story.

But the majority of her post was about her inspiring new outlook on life. When wondering, “Why me?” as she lay in her hospital bed, she realized, “‘Why not me?’ I’m human. I have an expiration date.” The former reality TV star, who was the original Bachelorette, went on to vow that from then on she’d “try my best to live this life to the fullest.“ And she urged her fans to “tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm” — and she did that herself with a loving tribute to her “everything,” Ryan, whom she met on The Bachelorette and married in 2003.

After the dust settled, Ryan, 42, posted his own sweet words to Trista. Along a photo of her taking photos off a boat after her seizure, he wrote, “I’ve had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven’t been sure what to say? … It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled.”

He continued, “What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we’ve never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I. So, with that message, I post this simple picture . It’s my wife – at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens…”

Despite the dramatic turn events, the family, which also includes 9-year-old Max, seems to really be enjoying themselves during the days since Trista’s hospitalization. Here they are touring Old Town Dubrovnik:

And here are some more photos from their boat adventure, including one of Trista and her “knight in shining armor” Ryan:

And they previously shared these:

May the rest of their trip be smooth sailing.





