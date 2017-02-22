Travel Goals: Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Take a Dream Adventure

Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah Winfrey are on the trip of our dreams! Well, technically it’s a work trip. The trio is “hard at work” on the cliffs of New Zealand working on the big-screen adaption of the classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Upon landing on the South Island, the cast and crew received a special Kiwi blessing in the form of a beautiful powhiri (Maori welcoming ceremony) and karakia (prayers).

It was Mindy and Reese’s first time in the country, and they had a to-do list once they landed. Reese posted on her Instagram: “1. Hike these mtns 2. Snuggle some sheep 3. Meet awesome Kiwis.”

And judging by their Instagram posts, the ladies seem to be checking off quite a lot from their bucket lists as they explore the countryside.

How are they getting any work done when they’re hot tubbing, riding horses, going on wine tours, jumping for joy, and drinking water straight from the streams? Can I join in on the fun?!

The cast and crew are expected to wrap filming later this week.

