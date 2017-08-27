Trans activist confronts Caitlyn Jenner: ‘You’re a fraud!’

Caitlyn Jenner got an earful of unpleasant words while attending a Trans Chorus of Los Angeles performance when the editor in chief of Wear Your Voice, Ashlee Marie Preston, told her, “It’s really f***ed up that you are here.”

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA) is the largest group of trans and gender non-conforming people in the world who gather together to raise their voices in song. Saturday night’s event of “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” was sponsored in part by a donation from Jenner.

At the event, Jenner moved in to greet Preston with a hug but the EIC backed away. “It’s really f—ed up that you are here,” Preston told a gobsmacked Jenner. “Some people may be afraid to confront you for being here, but I am not. You are directly responsible for what has happened with transgender soldiers and the military. I am not afraid to say it to you, I am not. I am not afraid.”

Both Jenner’s entourage and Preston’s staff tried to nip in the bud what appeared to be brewing, but Preston persisted, lashing out at her co-chair Dena Williams in the process. “You are complicit! Taking her money…makes you complicit,” Preston blasted.

Jenner interjected, saying, “You don’t know me.”

“Yes, I do! We all do! You are a fraud!” Preston rebutted, pointing out Jenner’s well-known support of President Trump, who signed a directive Friday banning transgender military recruits.

Neither Jenner nor Williams immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Watch the entire confrontation in the video below. Note, it contains NSFW language.

