Tracy Morgan Admits He Gives Zero F***s About Politics or the Health Care Bill

Tracy Morgan is making a comeback. Three years after he survived a horrific car accident, he is now ready to talk about his miraculous recovery, and he’s doing it the only way he knows how — through comedy.

On May 16, Tracy returns to standup for an hourlong Netflix special appropriately titled Staying Alive.

During his media tour to promote the special, Tracy sat down with Vulture. Of course, it wasn’t a surprise that the topic of politics came up.

A lot of controversy surrounds the health care bill that’s facing the Senate, which could have serious consequences for many Americans if it passes.

But when Tracy was asked about it, he surprisingly said, “I don’t give a f*** about no bill; it ain’t gonna save your life. … I don’t give a f*** about none of that s***. Never cared about no president. Nothing, none of that.”

Now, it seems crazy to hear that coming from Tracy, since he’s the perfect case of someone who has gone through a lot of medical trauma. But he clarified that he places his trust not in the government but in God. That faith is pretty obvious in his Netflix comedy routine.

