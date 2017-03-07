Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Body Issues: ‘I Love My Butt In a Way I Didn’t Growing Up’

In the cover story for the April issue of Health magazine, Tracee Ellis Ross opens up about growing to love her body and specifically, her butt. She tells the magazine, “I love my butt in a way I didn’t growing up. I really didn’t like it growing up,” Ross adds, “It was so much bigger than everyone else’s, and I wanted jeans to look the way they did on everyone else.”

“I’ve been at odds with my body for many years, wanting it to be something other than it was.” She finally embraced her curves in her 30s. She said, “I started to get comfortable with the largeness of my personality. The same thing with my butt.”

But that wasn’t always the case, and at one point Ross didn’t like her curves.

“I tried getting really, really skinny, and I learned that no matter how thin I got, I was still gonna have a butt”

“I spent so much of my life, culturally, seeing myself through others because I just didn’t always have the confidence to look at the world through my own eyes.” But now, it’s clear that she’s fully confident with herself — and with her butt.

