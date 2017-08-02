Topher Grace's Wife Ashley Hinshaw Confirms Her First Pregnancy, Says She's 6 1/2 Months Along

Eric Forman's going to be a dad! Amid several pregnancy reports, actress Ashley Hinshaw took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm her she's expecting her first child with husband, Topher Grace.



The 28-year-old posted a selfie of just her face, writing, "When you're 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess for the first time in a whiiiiile."

The 39-year-old That '70s Show star tied the knot with Hinshaw in May 2016 in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.



The pair remain tight-lipped on social media about their relationship, with Hinshaw only sharing one photo with her hubby in a group shot with actress Jamie King back in January.



