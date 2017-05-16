The movie star and her 13-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, had a mother-son date on Mother’s Day at Tao restaurant in L.A. The mom of six also spent part of her day taking a walk with three of her younger children, 10-year-old Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. (Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)