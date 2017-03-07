Top Shots (Week of March 5, 2017)
Miss any of the week’s most interesting celeb moments? We’ve got you covered with Top Shots!
Dax Shepard, one of the stars of the upcoming CHiPS movie, dove into Chicago’s Lake Michigan as part of the Polar Plunge, benefiting the Special Olympics. Though the Windy City is having a milder winter than usual, Shepard said, “It still felt plenty cold.” (Photo: Gabriel Grams/WireImage)
Miss any of the week’s most interesting celeb moments? We’ve got you covered with Top Shots!