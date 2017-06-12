Top Shots (Week of June 11, 2017)

It was a very good day for the rapper and actor Monday as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I walked through Hollywood as a kid, trying to catch a bus to the Valley on my way to football practice,” Cube recalled to Variety ahead of the ceremony. “Now I’m gonna have a star there, and some kid like me, on his way to practice or whatever, is gonna see my name down there, and have hopes and dreams of getting theirs down there too.” (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)