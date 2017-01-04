Top Shots (Week of Jan. 1, 2017)
Miss any of the week's most interesting celeb moments? We've got you covered, with Top Shots!
Natalie Portman (winner of the night's Desert Palm Achievement Award for her work in Jackie) swapped jokes with Tom Hanks, who took home the Icon Award for his Sully performance, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival)
