Top Shots (Week of Feb. 5, 2017)
Miss any of the week’s most memorable celeb moments? We’ve got you covered with Top Shots!
In London, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William raced to raise awareness of mental health at a training session for Brits prepping to run the London Marathon. Prince Harry was also in the race, but he left his brother and sister-in-law behind! (Photo: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)
