Top Shots (Week of Feb. 19, 2017)
Miss any of the week’s most memorable celeb moments? We’ve got you covered with Top Shots!
Former 30 Rock co-stars Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski happily hung out backstage at the 69th Writers Guild Awards in New York City. Their latest show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was mentioned several times over the course of the evening, thanks to Krakowski’s acting and Fey’s acting and writing. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
