Top Shots (Week of April 2, 2017)
Miss any of the week’s most interesting celeb moments? We’ve got you covered with Top Shots!
The trio got on their feet and did a little dancing — well, the ladies did anyway — at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, took the stage for a duet with Carrie Underwood, and country stars Hill and McGraw heated up the stage with their own number. (Photo: Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
