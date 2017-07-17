Top 5 Celebrity Vacation Hot Spots

Planning a summer vacay and trying to figure out where to go? Everyone wants a little time away for some R&R, and even celebrities need a respite from the constant glare of the spotlight.

Which beachside destination does Kourtney Kardashian jet off to when she wants to get away from the paparazzi? Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski are living “la dolce vita” at which seaside village along the Italian Riviera? New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk invite their equally famous pals Anderson Cooper and Allison Williams along with them to which breathtaking French Polynesian paradise? And what Mediterranean island do supermodels Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner flock to?

Pack your bag, have your passport in hand, and check out the video above for the top five celebrity vacation spots.

