Tony Romo and Wife Candice Crawford Welcome Third Son

Tony Romo has a new little cowboy!

The retired NFL star and his wife, Candice Crawford, welcomed their third son on Wednesday, the 37-year-old quarterback shared to Twitter, writing, “Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built.”

Yep, that team is coming together nicely!

Romo and Crawford, who married in 2011, have two other boys, 5-year-old Hawkins and 3-year-old Rivers.

Congrats to the happy family!

Meanwhile, another athlete who recently became a dad is retired baseball pro Derek Jeter.

