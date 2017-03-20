Tony Goldwyn and Huma Abedin Raise Eyebrows With Disneyland Outing

Do we have a real-life Scandal brewing in Hollywood?

TMZ published photos of Tony Goldwyn at Disneyland with Huma Abedin, the vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. The outing puzzled a few folks, given the absence of Goldwyn’s wife. The 56-year-old Scandal star — who has been married to Jane Musky for 30 years — was pictured getting ice cream and going on rides with Abedin, 40, and her 5-year-old son, Jordan. But according to E! News, there’s nothing to see here.

“They are very close friends and worked very closely together when Tony campaigned for Hillary,” a source says. “Tony is married and loves his wife.”

Another insider added, “Tony’s wife wasn’t there because she is in New York working.” Musky is a production designer.

Goldwyn, who plays President Fitzgerald Grant on the hit ABC show, was a big Clinton supporter who even spoke at the Democratic National Convention. The love was mutual. Both Hillary and Huma stopped by the set of Scandal to visit the cast. Tony and Hillary also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show together.





Abedin has not been romantically linked with anyone since she announced last summer she was splitting with husband Anthony Weiner. The disgraced former congressman recently completed a stint in rehab for sex addiction after he sent explicit texts to an underage girl. In January, Page Six reported he was hoping to reconcile with Huma while he continued outpatient treatment.

As for Goldwyn, he has been happily married for a century by Hollywood standards. Considering his wife, 62, is a big liberal as well, perhaps she has also spent time with Huma. In a 2015 interview, Goldwyn said their political views align.

“My wife and I are both of the same political stripes — she’s more reactionary liberal than I am. She’ll take any opportunity to create a little chaos,” he told Elle. “We live in a community in Connecticut that’s quite Republican. We had a dinner party when we first moved there and invited all these nice people over. Right at the beginning, she’s like, ‘So, I’m betting we’re the only Democrats in the room.’ Everyone got really uncomfortable, and about an hour later the fur was flying. But I love her for it. We have some raucous dinner parties as a result.”

The actor also told the magazine what it takes to have a successful marriage. “We’ve been through our difficulties,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve learned how to communicate. I have endless respect for her, so I’m never bored by my wife.”

So we’re sure he communicated that the whole Huma outing was no big deal. Olivia Pope, you can stand down.





