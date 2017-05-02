Tom Sizemore Said He Asked Jack Nicholson for $10 Million Loan During Height of Drug Addiction

Tom Sizemore, who has been in such notable films as Saving Private Ryan and Natural Born Killers, has battled many personal demons — from overcoming addiction to cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth to being charged with domestic violence.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the actor opened up about his struggle with substance abuse and how he overcame it. When he hit rock bottom, Sizemore revealed that he had lived in his car and squatted without a home for two years. In desperation, he turned to friends like Jack Nicholson for money, saying, “… I’m asking certain people for money. I asked Jack Nicholson, ‘Can you loan me $10 million?’ and he said, ‘In a word, no.’”

He also recalled the time he was incarcerated at the California State Prison in Corcoran in 2005 and how he was a target because of his Hollywood status. He got into 11 fights in his first week in prison, telling the Daily Mail, “I grew up in a tough area; I’m not afraid to fight. I don’t wanna fight, but I had to fight.

“I didn’t really win any fights, but I didn’t back down. … It was so scary, I was gonna get hurt. … If somebody had killed me, he would have gotten some kudos, ‘I killed Tom Sizemore, that actor,’ and he’s like a hero.”

With the help of Dr. Drew Pinsky, Sizemore became committed to turning his life around and has been sober for four years. Fortunately, things are looking up and he appears in Showtime’s Twin Peaks reboot and stars in the upcoming film Felt alongside Liam Neeson and Diane Lane.

