Tom Hiddleston Has No Regrets About Taylor Swift Romance: ‘What Should I Regret?’

He may be a movie star, but Tom Hiddleston is keeping his private life just that.

During an interview with The Telegraph published Monday, the 36-year-old actor appeared miffed when asked about his short yet high-profile summer fling with Taylor Swift.

When asked if he regretted the stir caused by the romance, Hiddleston replied, “What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that’s all right.”

After a moment in thought, he explained that despite his fame, his personal life doesn’t belong in the spotlight.

“I’m just thinking about this. Everyone is entitled to a private life,” Hiddleston said. “I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

View photos

The Kong: Skull Island actor previously spoke out about his relationship with Swift, 27, in the March issue of GQ. He defended against critics who speculated that the relationship was little more than a publicity stunt.

“Of course it was real,” Hiddleston shared. “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Though Swift was fresh off a breakup with Calvin Harris when she began dating Hiddleston, the actor said both he and the singer were looking for a genuine connection at the time.

“We decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel … She’s incredible,” he said.

During their three-month courtship, the pair met each other’s parents, celebrated the Fourth of July together at Swift’s annual star-studded bash and jet-set around the world, enjoying PDA-filled trips to Italy and Australia. (He also famously wore an “I Heart T.S.” tank at her Fourth of July party, which he vigorously defended in the interview.)

“A relationship in the limelight … A relationship always takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else,” he said.

But looking back, Hiddleston said he has no regrets.

“You have to fight for love,” he said. “You can’t live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself.”