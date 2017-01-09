Tom Hiddleston Apologizes for Controversial Golden Globes Speech: ‘My Words Just Came Out Wrong’

Tom Hiddleston's Golden Globes celebration sure ended swiftly.

The Night Manager star won Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Motion Picture — already a controversial win, seeing as The People v. O.J. Simpson star Courtney B. Vance was considered the frontrunner — but received considerable backlash after using his acceptance speech to tell a story about his charity work in South Sudan and The Night Manager fans he encountered there.

"I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed," Hiddleston wrote on Facebook on Monday. "In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong."

During the speech, Hiddleston recalled his visit to South Sudan with the United Nations Children's Fund. "There's a terrible situation for children there. The Night Manager is about arms dealing, and there are far too many arms coming into South Sudan," he explained, continuing on to say that a group of doctors and nurses there told him they had binge-watched his series.

"The idea that I could, or that we could, provide some relief and entertainment for people who work for UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières and the World Food Programme, who are fixing the world in the places where it was broken, made me immensely proud," he said.

Now, Hiddleston hopes to make it clear that he had no bad intentions when giving his speech. "Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme," he wrote. "And the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions."

He concluded, "I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."

