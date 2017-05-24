Tom Hardy Starts Fundraising Campaign for Manchester Attack Victims

Tom Hardy is looking to help the victims and families affected by the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert this week. (Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Following Monday’s terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, Tom Hardy joined the many people doing what they can to help the victims and those affected.

The Venom actor has started a “Manchester Emergency Fund” on JustGivingwhere people can donate money to the British Red Cross Society. Currently, the fundraising campaign has raised £5,564 of its target goal of £15,000 (just under $20,000).

“What happened last night at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy,” said Hardy on the campaign page. “Families and children attacked and murdered in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert. It is an inconceivable atrocity. There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star continued: “I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last night’s events. There will be much to do and for many, the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence. A road to recovery unimaginable.”

Before signing off, Hardy added: “Terrorism is abhorrent, the killing of innocent families and children unacceptable. And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lie. Please help however you can. Thank you.”

The horrific attack was caused by an explosion that left at least 22 people dead and upwards of 50 others injured. The U.K. has since been put on critical alert after the terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility.

This isn’t the first time Hardy has stepped up for others. Earlier this year, the actor helped apprehend one of the thieves of a stolen moped after chasing them down.



