Tom Hanks Tweeted a Spooky Photo and the Internet Freaked Out

The Oscar-winning actor recently tweeted a photo of a windowless building in New York and wrote, “This is the scariest building I’ve ever seen! WTF goes on inside??”





Not surprisingly, the Internet was freaked out by the photo, and conspiracy theories poured in as to what the mysterious building was. One user claimed that the building was home to David S. Pumpkins, referencing an SNL sketch that Hanks appeared in, while another pondered if the building was the headquarters for Men In Black. Yet another person explained that the building actually housed Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons from Game of Thrones.

As it turns out, none of those explanations were correct, though they were funny. The windowless building is known as the Long Lines Building and is rumored to be a listening station for the National Security Agency.

Located in lower Manhattan at 33 Thomas Street, the high rise soars 500 feet and contains 29 floors with three basement levels. Records at New York’s Department of Finance indicate that the concrete structure is owned by AT&T.

While no one from the NSA or AT&T can confirm or deny the spy agency’s involvement with the building, it allegedly is able to withstand a nuclear bomb, and protect 1,500 people for two weeks from toxic radiation. The building is also rumored to have its own electricity and food supply in the event of a nuclear fallout.

According to The Intercept, the building was designed by the architectural firm John Carl Warnecke & Associates, whose grand vision was to create a communication nerve center like a “20th century fortress, with spears and arrows replaced by protons and neutrons laying quiet siege to an army of machines within.”

